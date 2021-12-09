An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) taking the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1).

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 43.5 points nine of 12 times.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.7 points fewer than the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is the same as this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Vikings average just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers surrender (23.8).

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it scores more than 23.8 points.

The Vikings average 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers allow per matchup (364.1).

In games that Minnesota picks up more than 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Steelers have forced (11).

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Steelers average 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (25.4).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Steelers average 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow per contest (382.0).

In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 382.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall.

This year the Steelers have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Minnesota has gone over the total once in five home games this year.

Vikings home games this season average 50.4 total points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in five away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.

Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

