December 9, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) taking the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1).

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over 43.5 points nine of 12 times.
  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.7 points fewer than the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is the same as this game's over/under.
  • In Minnesota's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Vikings average just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers surrender (23.8).
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it scores more than 23.8 points.
  • The Vikings average 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers allow per matchup (364.1).
  • In games that Minnesota picks up more than 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Steelers have forced (11).
  • In Pittsburgh's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Steelers average 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (25.4).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.
  • The Steelers average 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow per contest (382.0).
  • In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 382.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall.
  • This year the Steelers have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Minnesota has gone over the total once in five home games this year.
  • Vikings home games this season average 50.4 total points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in five away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

