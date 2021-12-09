Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 57 catches for 387 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 284 times this season, and he's carried 217 of those attempts (76.4%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Harris will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 131.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 71-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 21 times.
  • He also caught five passes for 36 yards.
  • During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also hauled in 13 passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

217

76.4%

779

5

22

73.3%

3.6

Benny Snell Jr.

17

6.0%

56

0

0

0.0%

3.3

Chase Claypool

9

3.2%

54

0

2

6.7%

6.0

Kalen Ballage

11

3.9%

36

0

0

0.0%

3.3

Powered By Data Skrive