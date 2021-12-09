Bookmakers have posted player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also added 57 catches for 387 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 284 times this season, and he's carried 217 of those attempts (76.4%).

The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Harris will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 131.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 71-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 21 times.

He also caught five passes for 36 yards.

During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.

He's also hauled in 13 passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 217 76.4% 779 5 22 73.3% 3.6 Benny Snell Jr. 17 6.0% 56 0 0 0.0% 3.3 Chase Claypool 9 3.2% 54 0 2 6.7% 6.0 Kalen Ballage 11 3.9% 36 0 0 0.0% 3.3

