Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also added 57 catches for 387 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 284 times this season, and he's carried 217 of those attempts (76.4%).
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Harris will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 131.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 71-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 21 times.
- He also caught five passes for 36 yards.
- During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also hauled in 13 passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
217
76.4%
779
5
22
73.3%
3.6
Benny Snell Jr.
17
6.0%
56
0
0
0.0%
3.3
Chase Claypool
9
3.2%
54
0
2
6.7%
6.0
Kalen Ballage
11
3.9%
36
0
0
0.0%
3.3
