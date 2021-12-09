The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to break their five-game losing run when they clash with the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14.

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

Sunday's over/under is 2.1 points higher than the combined 40.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.6 more than the 43 total in this contest.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-8-0 this season.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more in three chances.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Saints score 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets give up (30.6).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.6 points.

The Saints average 317.3 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Jets give up per matchup.

In games that New Orleans totals over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Jets have just two ATS wins in eight games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

New York's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Jets average 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Saints surrender (23.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Jets rack up just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (346.5).

When New York totals more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.

This season, New York has hit the over in four of six games at home.

This season, Jets home games average 44.5 points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

New Orleans is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, away from home.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of six away games New Orleans has hit the over.

This season, Saints away games average 43.3 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

