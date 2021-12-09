Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to break their five-game losing run when they clash with the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14.

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
  • In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.1 points higher than the combined 40.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 53.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.6 more than the 43 total in this contest.
  • The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-8-0 this season.
  • The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more in three chances.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Saints score 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets give up (30.6).
  • New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.6 points.
  • The Saints average 317.3 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Jets give up per matchup.
  • In games that New Orleans totals over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • New York has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • This season, the Jets have just two ATS wins in eight games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Jets average 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Saints surrender (23.0).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Jets rack up just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (346.5).
  • When New York totals more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.
  • This season, New York has hit the over in four of six games at home.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.5 points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • New Orleans is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in three of six away games New Orleans has hit the over.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.3 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

