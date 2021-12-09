Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has 353 receiving yards on 43 receptions (57 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 12.2% (57 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, picking up 26 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Freiermuth's 11 catches have turned into 77 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 15 times.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
57
12.2%
43
353
6
15
23.8%
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
Powered By Data Skrive