December 9, 2021
December 9, 2021

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has 353 receiving yards on 43 receptions (57 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 12.2% (57 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, picking up 26 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Freiermuth's 11 catches have turned into 77 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 15 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

57

12.2%

43

353

6

15

23.8%

Diontae Johnson

120

25.8%

76

914

6

12

19.0%

Chase Claypool

72

15.5%

39

660

1

9

14.3%

Najee Harris

72

15.5%

57

387

2

11

17.5%

