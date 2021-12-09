Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has 353 receiving yards on 43 receptions (57 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 12.2% (57 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, picking up 26 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Freiermuth's 11 catches have turned into 77 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 15 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 57 12.2% 43 353 6 15 23.8% Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5%

Powered By Data Skrive