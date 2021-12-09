Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) and Houston Texans (2-10) will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Houston's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 33.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 47.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Seattle has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans give up (26.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3) than the Texans allow per matchup (379.0).
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 379.0 yards.
  • The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Houston is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Texans have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games when underdogs by 7.5 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans score 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.8).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.
  • The Texans average 254.5 yards per game, 141.7 fewer yards than the 396.2 the Seahawks allow.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.
  • In three of six home games this year, Houston has hit the over.
  • Texans home games this season average 44.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.
  • In six road games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.