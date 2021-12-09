The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) and Houston Texans (2-10) will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of Houston's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 33.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 47.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans give up (26.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Seahawks rack up 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3) than the Texans allow per matchup (379.0).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 379.0 yards.

The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games when underdogs by 7.5 points or more this season.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Texans score 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.8).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Texans average 254.5 yards per game, 141.7 fewer yards than the 396.2 the Seahawks allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.

In three of six home games this year, Houston has hit the over.

Texans home games this season average 44.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.

In six road games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.