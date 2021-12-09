Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 59.4 points per game average.
  • The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.7 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 53.5 total in this game is 5.3 points above the 48.2 average total in Bills games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 5-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills allow (16.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up over 272.3 yards.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-5-0 this year.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).
  • Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow (332.8).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up over 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • This season, as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS.
  • This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of five games at home.
  • The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • The Bills are 4-2 ATS as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This season, in seven away games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.
  • Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

