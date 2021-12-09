The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

Sunday's total is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 59.4 points per game average.

The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.7 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 53.5 total in this game is 5.3 points above the 48.2 average total in Bills games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 5-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills allow (16.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Buccaneers collect 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up over 272.3 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-5-0 this year.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).

Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.5 points.

The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow (332.8).

In games that Buffalo piles up over 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

This season, as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS.

This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of five games at home.

The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Away from home, Buffalo is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

The Bills are 4-2 ATS as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in seven away games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

