The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will attempt to end their four-game losing run in a Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Jacksonville's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.4 points lower than the 50.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 6.0 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-5-0 this season.

The Titans have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).

Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Titans collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (365.1).

In games that Tennessee churns out more than 365.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-8-0 this year.

This year, the Jaguars have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over only two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Jaguars score 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans give up (24.2).

The Jaguars collect 312.3 yards per game, 41.8 fewer yards than the 354.1 the Titans give up.

Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals more than 354.1 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.

The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, in six home games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In five away games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

