December 9, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will attempt to end their four-game losing run in a Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
  • So far this season, 41.7% of Jacksonville's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.4 points lower than the 50.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 6.0 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-5-0 this season.
  • The Titans have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).
  • Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Titans collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (365.1).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out more than 365.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-8-0 this year.
  • This year, the Jaguars have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over only two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Jaguars score 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans give up (24.2).
  • The Jaguars collect 312.3 yards per game, 41.8 fewer yards than the 354.1 the Titans give up.
  • Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals more than 354.1 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In five away games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

