Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's 46 grabs (on 67 targets) have led to 624 receiving yards (52.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Cooper has been the target of 67 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 14.5% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his six matchups against the Football Team, Cooper's 85.7 receiving yards average is 31.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- In six matchups with the Football Team, Cooper has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).
- Cooper has 41 receiving yards on two catches (two targets) during his last three games, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
9.5%
30
420
3
6
9.8%
