Amari Cooper will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's 46 grabs (on 67 targets) have led to 624 receiving yards (52.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

Cooper has been the target of 67 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 14.5% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

In his six matchups against the Football Team, Cooper's 85.7 receiving yards average is 31.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

In six matchups with the Football Team, Cooper has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.7 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).

Cooper has 41 receiving yards on two catches (two targets) during his last three games, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 9.5% 30 420 3 6 9.8%

