December 10, 2021
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Amari Cooper will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper's 46 grabs (on 67 targets) have led to 624 receiving yards (52.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Cooper has been the target of 67 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 14.5% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his six matchups against the Football Team, Cooper's 85.7 receiving yards average is 31.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • In six matchups with the Football Team, Cooper has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).
  • Cooper has 41 receiving yards on two catches (two targets) during his last three games, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

9.5%

30

420

3

6

9.8%

