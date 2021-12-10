Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 800 yards (66.7 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 206, or 58.2%, of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Over his two career matchups against them, Gibson has averaged 121.5 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 55.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Cowboys, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Gibson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Cowboys have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Gibson picked up 88 yards on 23 carries.
- Gibson tacked on five catches for 23 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- During his last three games, Gibson has 294 rushing yards (98.0 per game) on 71 carries.
- Gibson also has 12 catches for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
206
58.2%
800
5
34
61.8%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
52
14.7%
289
1
10
18.2%
5.6
J.D. McKissic
48
13.6%
212
2
6
10.9%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
33
9.3%
106
0
3
5.5%
3.2
