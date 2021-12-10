Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 14 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-6) take on the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 800 yards (66.7 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 206, or 58.2%, of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Gibson has averaged 121.5 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 55.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Cowboys, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Gibson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Cowboys have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Gibson picked up 88 yards on 23 carries.
  • Gibson tacked on five catches for 23 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Gibson has 294 rushing yards (98.0 per game) on 71 carries.
  • Gibson also has 12 catches for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

206

58.2%

800

5

34

61.8%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

52

14.7%

289

1

10

18.2%

5.6

J.D. McKissic

48

13.6%

212

2

6

10.9%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

33

9.3%

106

0

3

5.5%

3.2

