In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 14 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-6) take on the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 800 yards (66.7 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 206, or 58.2%, of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

Over his two career matchups against them, Gibson has averaged 121.5 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 55.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Cowboys, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Gibson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Cowboys have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Gibson picked up 88 yards on 23 carries.

Gibson tacked on five catches for 23 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, Gibson has 294 rushing yards (98.0 per game) on 71 carries.

Gibson also has 12 catches for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 206 58.2% 800 5 34 61.8% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 52 14.7% 289 1 10 18.2% 5.6 J.D. McKissic 48 13.6% 212 2 6 10.9% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 33 9.3% 106 0 3 5.5% 3.2

