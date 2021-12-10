NFC West rivals will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games (25%) this season.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Cardinals games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).

Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 368.8 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 338.8 the Rams give up per outing.

When Arizona totals more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (318.8).

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).

In five home games this season, Arizona has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three of six road games Los Angeles has hit the over.

This season, Rams away games average 49.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

