December 10, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West rivals will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games (25%) this season.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cardinals games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • The Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).
  • Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 368.8 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 338.8 the Rams give up per outing.
  • When Arizona totals more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
  • The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (318.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).
  • In five home games this season, Arizona has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three of six road games Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

