Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 passing yards this season (201.1 per game) and has a 62.2% completion percentage (194-of-312), throwing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
- He also has 93 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.8 yards per game on the ground.
- The Browns have thrown the football in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In seven matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game, 60.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in three games.
- This week Mayfield will face the NFL's worst pass defense (287.5 yards allowed per game).
- With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 12, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6%) for 247 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Over his last three games, Mayfield has racked up 496 passing yards (165.3 per game) while going 44-for-87 (50.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
40
11.1%
27
407
3
6
16.2%
Jarvis Landry
52
14.4%
33
356
0
6
16.2%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
28
7.8%
18
340
3
2
5.4%
