December 10, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (6-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 passing yards this season (201.1 per game) and has a 62.2% completion percentage (194-of-312), throwing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
  • He also has 93 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.8 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In seven matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game, 60.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in three games.
  • This week Mayfield will face the NFL's worst pass defense (287.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 12, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6%) for 247 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Over his last three games, Mayfield has racked up 496 passing yards (165.3 per game) while going 44-for-87 (50.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

40

11.1%

27

407

3

6

16.2%

Jarvis Landry

52

14.4%

33

356

0

6

16.2%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

28

7.8%

18

340

3

2

5.4%

