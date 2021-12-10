Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (6-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 passing yards this season (201.1 per game) and has a 62.2% completion percentage (194-of-312), throwing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions.

He also has 93 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.8 yards per game on the ground.

The Browns have thrown the football in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In seven matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game, 60.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in three games.

This week Mayfield will face the NFL's worst pass defense (287.5 yards allowed per game).

With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 12, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6%) for 247 yards with one touchdown pass.

Over his last three games, Mayfield has racked up 496 passing yards (165.3 per game) while going 44-for-87 (50.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 40 11.1% 27 407 3 6 16.2% Jarvis Landry 52 14.4% 33 356 0 6 16.2% Donovan Peoples-Jones 28 7.8% 18 340 3 2 5.4%

Powered By Data Skrive