Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Bryan Edwards hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 14 when Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards' 45 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 476 yards (39.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Edwards has been the target of 10.0% (45 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.
  • Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Edwards' 29.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chiefs are 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Edwards has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Edwards was targeted five times, picking up 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Edwards has 42 receiving yards on four catches (six targets) over his last three outings, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

DeSean Jackson

21

-

13

375

2

0

-

Powered By Data Skrive