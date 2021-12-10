Publish date:
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards' 45 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 476 yards (39.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Edwards has been the target of 10.0% (45 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.
- Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Edwards' 29.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chiefs are 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Edwards has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Edwards was targeted five times, picking up 30 yards on three receptions.
- Edwards has 42 receiving yards on four catches (six targets) over his last three outings, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
DeSean Jackson
21
-
13
375
2
0
-
