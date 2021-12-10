Before Bryan Edwards hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 14 when Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards' 45 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 476 yards (39.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Edwards has been the target of 10.0% (45 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.

Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Edwards' 29.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chiefs are 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Edwards has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Edwards was targeted five times, picking up 30 yards on three receptions.

Edwards has 42 receiving yards on four catches (six targets) over his last three outings, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3% Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% DeSean Jackson 21 - 13 375 2 0 -

