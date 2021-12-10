Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Newton has thrown for 289 yards (96.3 per game) while completing 29 of 52 passes (55.8%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 65 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Newton has attempted two of his 52 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Newton averaged 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons, 20.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Falcons, with multiple TDs against them once.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons are conceding 259.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
Powered By Data Skrive