Cam Newton will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Newton has thrown for 289 yards (96.3 per game) while completing 29 of 52 passes (55.8%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 65 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton has attempted two of his 52 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Newton averaged 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons, 20.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Falcons, with multiple TDs against them once.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are conceding 259.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9%

