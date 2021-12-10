Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Cam Newton will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Newton has thrown for 289 yards (96.3 per game) while completing 29 of 52 passes (55.8%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 65 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has attempted two of his 52 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Newton averaged 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons, 20.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Falcons, with multiple TDs against them once.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons are conceding 259.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

112

27.2%

66

854

4

10

27.8%

Christian McCaffrey

41

10.0%

37

343

1

2

5.6%

Robby Anderson

69

16.7%

29

288

3

5

13.9%

