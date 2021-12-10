Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South foes will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.3 points fewer than the 48.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 6.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Carolina has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This season, the Panthers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Panthers rack up 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons give up per matchup (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).
  • In games that Carolina picks up over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-8-0 this year.
  • This year, the Falcons have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Falcons put up 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers give up (21.1).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Falcons collect 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers give up.
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 290.9 yards.
  • This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This year, in six home games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • Panthers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Atlanta is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three of six road games Atlanta has hit the over.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 48.4 points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.