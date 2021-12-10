NFC South foes will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.3 points fewer than the 48.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 6.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Panthers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Panthers rack up 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons give up per matchup (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).

In games that Carolina picks up over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-8-0 this year.

This year, the Falcons have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Atlanta has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons put up 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers give up (21.1).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Falcons collect 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers give up.

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 290.9 yards.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2).

This year, in six home games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

Panthers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three of six road games Atlanta has hit the over.

This season, Falcons away games average 48.4 points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

