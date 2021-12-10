Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has been targeted 90 times and has 57 catches, leading the Cowboys with 829 yards (69.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
- Lamb has been the target of 19.5% (90 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his two matchups against the Football Team, Lamb's 10.5 receiving yards average is 59.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
- Lamb, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Lamb has reeled in 10 passes (on 17 targets) for 103 yards (34.3 per game) over his last three games.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
9.5%
30
420
3
6
9.8%
