CeeDee Lamb has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has been targeted 90 times and has 57 catches, leading the Cowboys with 829 yards (69.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.

Lamb has been the target of 19.5% (90 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

In his two matchups against the Football Team, Lamb's 10.5 receiving yards average is 59.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

Lamb, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.

Lamb has reeled in 10 passes (on 17 targets) for 103 yards (34.3 per game) over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 9.5% 30 420 3 6 9.8%

