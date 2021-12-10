Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

CeeDee Lamb has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has been targeted 90 times and has 57 catches, leading the Cowboys with 829 yards (69.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.5% (90 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his two matchups against the Football Team, Lamb's 10.5 receiving yards average is 59.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
  • Lamb, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Lamb has reeled in 10 passes (on 17 targets) for 103 yards (34.3 per game) over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

9.5%

30

420

3

6

9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive