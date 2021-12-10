There will be player props available for Chris Godwin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's team-high 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) have come on 82 receptions (105 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 105 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 20.3% of the target share.

Godwin (22 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while running the football 33.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.

The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Godwin was targeted 17 times, picking up 143 yards on 15 receptions.

Godwin has racked up 232 receiving yards (77.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 28 targets over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive