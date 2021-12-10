Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

There will be player props available for Chris Godwin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's team-high 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) have come on 82 receptions (105 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • Godwin has been the target of 105 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 20.3% of the target share.
  • Godwin (22 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while running the football 33.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
  • The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Godwin was targeted 17 times, picking up 143 yards on 15 receptions.
  • Godwin has racked up 232 receiving yards (77.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 28 targets over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

Antonio Brown

42

8.1%

29

418

4

3

3.1%

