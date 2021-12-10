Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's team-high 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) have come on 82 receptions (105 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- Godwin has been the target of 105 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 20.3% of the target share.
- Godwin (22 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while running the football 33.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
- The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Godwin was targeted 17 times, picking up 143 yards on 15 receptions.
- Godwin has racked up 232 receiving yards (77.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 28 targets over his last three outings.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
Antonio Brown
42
8.1%
29
418
4
3
3.1%
