December 10, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • Sunday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
  • The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • 49ers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 46.5 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • San Francisco is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • This year, the 49ers rack up 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
  • The 49ers average 365.1 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 349.4 the Bengals allow per outing.
  • San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 349.4 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).
  • In Cincinnati's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Bengals score 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).
  • Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
  • The Bengals collect 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers allow.
  • In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This season the Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the 49ers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six games at home this year.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • The 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In three of six away games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

