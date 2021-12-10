The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.5.

Sunday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

49ers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 46.5 average total in Bengals games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the 49ers rack up 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The 49ers average 365.1 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 349.4 the Bengals allow per outing.

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 349.4 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Bengals score 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).

Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Bengals collect 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers allow.

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season the Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the 49ers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six games at home this year.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

The 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.

In three of six away games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.