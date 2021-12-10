Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North opponents will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 43 points six of 13 times.
  • Baltimore's games have gone over 43 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.0 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Cleveland's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Browns rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens surrender (21.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns rack up 354.1 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 356.7 the Ravens allow per outing.
  • When Cleveland churns out over 356.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Ravens.
  • In Baltimore's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on five of 14 set point totals (35.7%).
  • The Ravens average just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns surrender (22.3).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens average 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow per matchup (315.6).
  • Baltimore is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 315.6 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).
  • Cleveland has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • On the road, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in seven away games, Baltimore has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.