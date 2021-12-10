AFC North opponents will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 43 points six of 13 times.

Baltimore's games have gone over 43 points in five of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 44 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.0 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Browns rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens surrender (21.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Browns rack up 354.1 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 356.7 the Ravens allow per outing.

When Cleveland churns out over 356.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on five of 14 set point totals (35.7%).

The Ravens average just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns surrender (22.3).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Ravens average 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow per matchup (315.6).

Baltimore is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 315.6 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).

Cleveland has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.

This season, Browns home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

On the road, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in seven away games, Baltimore has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (43).

