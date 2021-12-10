Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has ran for a team-leading 421 yards on 91 attempts (35.1 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 102 yards (8.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 91 of his team's 294 carries this season (31.0%).
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Edwards-Helaire has averaged 36.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games versus the Raiders Edwards-Helaire has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Raiders give up 124.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Raiders have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 14 times for 54 yards.
  • Edwards-Helaire added three catches for 28 yards.
  • During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 117 yards on 26 carries (39.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

91

31.0%

421

1

7

15.6%

4.6

Darrel Williams

105

35.7%

378

4

18

40.0%

3.6

Patrick Mahomes II

48

16.3%

250

2

9

20.0%

5.2

Tyreek Hill

8

2.7%

94

0

2

4.4%

11.8

