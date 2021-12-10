There will be player prop bets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has ran for a team-leading 421 yards on 91 attempts (35.1 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 102 yards (8.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 91 of his team's 294 carries this season (31.0%).

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Edwards-Helaire has averaged 36.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games versus the Raiders Edwards-Helaire has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Raiders give up 124.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Raiders have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 14 times for 54 yards.

Edwards-Helaire added three catches for 28 yards.

During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 117 yards on 26 carries (39.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 91 31.0% 421 1 7 15.6% 4.6 Darrel Williams 105 35.7% 378 4 18 40.0% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 48 16.3% 250 2 9 20.0% 5.2 Tyreek Hill 8 2.7% 94 0 2 4.4% 11.8

Powered By Data Skrive