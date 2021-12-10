Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 14 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Atlanta's top rusher, Patterson, has rushed 106 times for 489 yards (40.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 44 catches for 518 yards (43.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 106, or 37.6%, of his team's 282 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his three career matchups against the Panthers, Patterson averaged 12 rushing yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Panthers.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging six yards per carry).
  • He racked up 18 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has 186 rushing yards (62.0 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added five catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

106

37.6%

489

4

15

40.5%

4.6

Mike Davis

100

35.5%

338

2

13

35.1%

3.4

Wayne Gallman

28

9.9%

104

0

1

2.7%

3.7

Matt Ryan

24

8.5%

45

1

6

16.2%

1.9

