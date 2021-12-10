Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Atlanta's top rusher, Patterson, has rushed 106 times for 489 yards (40.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He has added 44 catches for 518 yards (43.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 106, or 37.6%, of his team's 282 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his three career matchups against the Panthers, Patterson averaged 12 rushing yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Panthers.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- The Panthers have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Patterson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging six yards per carry).
- He racked up 18 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Patterson has 186 rushing yards (62.0 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.
- And he has added five catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
106
37.6%
489
4
15
40.5%
4.6
Mike Davis
100
35.5%
338
2
13
35.1%
3.4
Wayne Gallman
28
9.9%
104
0
1
2.7%
3.7
Matt Ryan
24
8.5%
45
1
6
16.2%
1.9
