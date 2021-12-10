Before placing any wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 14 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Atlanta's top rusher, Patterson, has rushed 106 times for 489 yards (40.8 per game), with four touchdowns.

He has added 44 catches for 518 yards (43.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 106, or 37.6%, of his team's 282 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his three career matchups against the Panthers, Patterson averaged 12 rushing yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Panthers.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

The Panthers have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging six yards per carry).

He racked up 18 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Patterson has 186 rushing yards (62.0 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has added five catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 106 37.6% 489 4 15 40.5% 4.6 Mike Davis 100 35.5% 338 2 13 35.1% 3.4 Wayne Gallman 28 9.9% 104 0 1 2.7% 3.7 Matt Ryan 24 8.5% 45 1 6 16.2% 1.9

