Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 47 catches on 76 targets, with a team-high 649 receiving yards (54.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 18.7% (76 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Sutton collected 41 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
- The Lions are giving up 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sutton was targeted six times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.
- Sutton has caught six passes on 12 targets for 61 yards over his last three outings, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
Jerry Jeudy
37
9.1%
28
330
0
3
5.6%
