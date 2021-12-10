Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (6-6) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 47 catches on 76 targets, with a team-high 649 receiving yards (54.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 18.7% (76 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Sutton collected 41 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.

The Lions are giving up 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sutton was targeted six times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.

Sutton has caught six passes on 12 targets for 61 yards over his last three outings, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5% Jerry Jeudy 37 9.1% 28 330 0 3 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive