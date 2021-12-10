Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (6-6) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 47 catches on 76 targets, with a team-high 649 receiving yards (54.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 18.7% (76 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Sutton collected 41 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
  • The Lions are giving up 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sutton was targeted six times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Sutton has caught six passes on 12 targets for 61 yards over his last three outings, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

Jerry Jeudy

37

9.1%

28

330

0

3

5.6%

