December 10, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.J. Moore, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-7) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 112 times, and has 66 catches and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.2% of the 412 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Moore is averaging 64.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Falcons, 10.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • In seven matchups versus the Falcons, Moore has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 259.2 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins in Week 12, Moore was targeted 10 times and racked up 103 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Moore has racked up 177 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown, averaging 59.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

112

27.2%

66

854

4

10

27.8%

Christian McCaffrey

41

10.0%

37

343

1

2

5.6%

Robby Anderson

69

16.7%

29

288

3

5

13.9%

Brandon Zylstra

14

3.4%

12

188

1

1

2.8%

