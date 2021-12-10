Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 112 times, and has 66 catches and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.2% of the 412 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Moore is averaging 64.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Falcons, 10.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- In seven matchups versus the Falcons, Moore has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 259.2 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins in Week 12, Moore was targeted 10 times and racked up 103 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Moore has racked up 177 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown, averaging 59.0 yards per game on 24 targets.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
Brandon Zylstra
14
3.4%
12
188
1
1
2.8%
