Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.J. Moore, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-7) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 112 times, and has 66 catches and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.2% of the 412 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Moore is averaging 64.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Falcons, 10.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

In seven matchups versus the Falcons, Moore has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 259.2 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 12, Moore was targeted 10 times and racked up 103 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Moore has racked up 177 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown, averaging 59.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9% Brandon Zylstra 14 3.4% 12 188 1 1 2.8%

