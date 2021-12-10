Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 91 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott accounts for 51.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 416 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Washington
- In eight matchups against the Football Team, Prescott averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 54.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs four times against the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Prescott went 26-for-40 (65.0 percent) for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Prescott has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (86-of-130) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
