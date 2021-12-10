Bookmakers have listed player props for Dak Prescott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He also has 91 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott accounts for 51.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 416 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Washington

In eight matchups against the Football Team, Prescott averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 54.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs four times against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.7 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Prescott went 26-for-40 (65.0 percent) for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Prescott has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (86-of-130) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8%

