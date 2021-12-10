Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player props for Dak Prescott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 91 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott accounts for 51.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 416 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In eight matchups against the Football Team, Prescott averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 54.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs four times against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Prescott went 26-for-40 (65.0 percent) for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Prescott has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (86-of-130) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive