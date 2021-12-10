Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 9-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 4 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team surrender (24.8).
  • Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per contest (355.2).
  • In games that Dallas picks up over 355.2 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.
  • In Washington's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Football Team average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).
  • When Washington puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team average 345.6 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 372.5 the Cowboys allow.
  • Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 372.5 yards.
  • This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • In six home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • This season away from home, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This year, in six away games, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

