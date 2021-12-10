The Washington Football Team (6-6) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

Sunday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 9-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 4 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year, the Cowboys score 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team surrender (24.8).

Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.

The Cowboys rack up 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per contest (355.2).

In games that Dallas picks up over 355.2 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).

Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Football Team average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).

When Washington puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team average 345.6 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 372.5 the Cowboys allow.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 372.5 yards.

This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

In six home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

This season away from home, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.

This year, in six away games, Dallas has hit the over twice.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

