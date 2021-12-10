Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dawson Knox for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) take the field in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has tacked on 429 yards on 33 grabs and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times and puts up 35.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 10.5% of the 448 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

Knox (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox was targeted six times and recorded two catches for 14 yards.

Knox has tacked on 126 yards on 11 grabs and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and put up 42.0 receiving yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2% Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7%

