Publish date:
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has reeled in 19 passes (32 targets) for 267 yards (22.3 per game) with three TDs this season.
- Carter has been the target of 8.0% (32 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.
- Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- This week Carter will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (277.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carter put together a six-yard performance against the Raiders last week on one catch while being targeted one time.
- Over his last three games, Carter racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 23.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
32
8.0%
19
267
3
2
4.7%
Terry McLaurin
103
25.8%
61
808
5
8
18.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
13.3%
43
397
2
3
7.0%
Adam Humphries
39
9.8%
29
307
0
2
4.7%
