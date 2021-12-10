There will be player props available for DeAndre Carter before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 14 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has reeled in 19 passes (32 targets) for 267 yards (22.3 per game) with three TDs this season.

Carter has been the target of 8.0% (32 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.

Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

This week Carter will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (277.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carter put together a six-yard performance against the Raiders last week on one catch while being targeted one time.

Over his last three games, Carter racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 23.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 32 8.0% 19 267 3 2 4.7% Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7%

