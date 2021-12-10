Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player props available for DeAndre Carter before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 14 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has reeled in 19 passes (32 targets) for 267 yards (22.3 per game) with three TDs this season.
  • Carter has been the target of 8.0% (32 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.
  • Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • This week Carter will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (277.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carter put together a six-yard performance against the Raiders last week on one catch while being targeted one time.
  • Over his last three games, Carter racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 23.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

32

8.0%

19

267

3

2

4.7%

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

