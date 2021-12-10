The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42 points in four of 12 games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in six of 13 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 5.3 points higher than the combined 36.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.3, 2.3 points above Sunday's total of 42.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on just two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions allow (26.3).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Broncos collect 343.9 yards per game, 37.0 fewer yards than the 380.9 the Lions give up per contest.

When Denver piles up more than 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Lions score just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos surrender (18.2).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.2 points.

The Lions collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos allow (325.5).

When Detroit amasses over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or greater.

This year, in six home games, Denver has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

This season in away games, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-5-1 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total once in six road games this year.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

