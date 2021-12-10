Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in six of 13 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 5.3 points higher than the combined 36.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.3, 2.3 points above Sunday's total of 42.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Denver has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on just two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).
  • This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions allow (26.3).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Broncos collect 343.9 yards per game, 37.0 fewer yards than the 380.9 the Lions give up per contest.
  • When Denver piles up more than 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Lions score just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos surrender (18.2).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.2 points.
  • The Lions collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos allow (325.5).
  • When Detroit amasses over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in six home games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).
  • This season in away games, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-5-1 overall.
  • Detroit has gone over the total once in six road games this year.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

