Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) play in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West rivals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has passed for 3,663 yards while completing 67.8% of his throws (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).

He also has 97 rushing yards on 29 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has attempted 54 of his 451 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Chiefs, 8.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs in five of those matchups against the Chiefs.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Carr went 28-for-38 (73.7 percent) for 249 yards.

Carr tacked on two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry in the running game.

Carr has thrown for 837 yards (279.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 68.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He has added 45 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3%

