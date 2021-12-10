Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) play in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West rivals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has passed for 3,663 yards while completing 67.8% of his throws (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
  • He also has 97 rushing yards on 29 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has attempted 54 of his 451 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Chiefs, 8.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs in five of those matchups against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Carr went 28-for-38 (73.7 percent) for 249 yards.
  • Carr tacked on two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Carr has thrown for 837 yards (279.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 68.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He has added 45 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

