Before Devonta Freeman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents meet in Week 14 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) take on the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freeman has 376 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 89 carries with four touchdowns.

He also averages 14.2 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 89, or 23.2%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Freeman has recorded 52 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Browns.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 105.3 yards per game.

This year the Browns are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Steelers, Freeman carried the ball 14 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 45 yards on five receptions.

Freeman has 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught 12 passes for 84 yards (28.0 per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 89 23.2% 376 4 10 21.3% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 131 34.1% 762 2 16 34.0% 5.8 Latavius Murray 79 20.6% 259 4 12 25.5% 3.3 Ty'Son Williams 34 8.9% 181 1 4 8.5% 5.3

