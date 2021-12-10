Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Freeman has 376 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 89 carries with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.2 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 89, or 23.2%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Freeman has recorded 52 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Browns.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 105.3 yards per game.
- This year the Browns are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Steelers, Freeman carried the ball 14 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on 45 yards on five receptions.
- Freeman has 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 84 yards (28.0 per game).
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
89
23.2%
376
4
10
21.3%
4.2
Lamar Jackson
131
34.1%
762
2
16
34.0%
5.8
Latavius Murray
79
20.6%
259
4
12
25.5%
3.3
Ty'Son Williams
34
8.9%
181
1
4
8.5%
5.3
