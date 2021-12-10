Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Emmanuel Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has added 581 yards on 39 grabs and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times and puts up 48.4 receiving yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 67 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Sanders is averaging 47.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • In four matchups with the Buccaneers, Sanders has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 265.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted six times and racked up 22 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Sanders racked up nine catches on 14 targets and averaged 25.3 receiving yards.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

Dawson Knox

47

10.5%

33

429

7

12

15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive