Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has added 581 yards on 39 grabs and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times and puts up 48.4 receiving yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 67 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Sanders is averaging 47.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- In four matchups with the Buccaneers, Sanders has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 265.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted six times and racked up 22 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Sanders racked up nine catches on 14 targets and averaged 25.3 receiving yards.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
