In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Emmanuel Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has added 581 yards on 39 grabs and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times and puts up 48.4 receiving yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 67 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Sanders is averaging 47.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

In four matchups with the Buccaneers, Sanders has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 265.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted six times and racked up 22 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Sanders racked up nine catches on 14 targets and averaged 25.3 receiving yards.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7% Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2%

