December 10, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC North rivals will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.6 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 43 total in this contest.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 43.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
  • Green Bay has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Bears allow.
  • When Green Bay records more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Packers average 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears give up per matchup.
  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 327.9 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.
  • Chicago is 4-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 30.8% of its opportunities this year (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Bears average 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (20.2).
  • Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.
  • The Bears average 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers give up.
  • When Chicago churns out over 321.7 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Bears have 19 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 5-0 overall, at home this year.
  • Green Bay has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • Packers home games this season average 47.9 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • On the road, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • In seven road games this year, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (43).

