Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has 73 catches (92 targets) and paces the Raiders with 760 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.4% of the 451 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
- Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Renfrow's 31 receiving yards average is 37.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).
- Renfrow, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Chiefs are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Renfrow put together a 102-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 10 times.
- During his last three games, Renfrow has hauled in 266 yards (on 21 grabs).
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
DeSean Jackson
21
-
13
375
2
0
-
