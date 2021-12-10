Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Renfrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) play in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has 73 catches (92 targets) and paces the Raiders with 760 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 451 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Renfrow's 31 receiving yards average is 37.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).

Renfrow, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 102-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 10 times.

During his last three games, Renfrow has hauled in 266 yards (on 21 grabs).

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3% DeSean Jackson 21 - 13 375 2 0 -

