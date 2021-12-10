Skip to main content
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Renfrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) play in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has 73 catches (92 targets) and paces the Raiders with 760 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.4% of the 451 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Renfrow's 31 receiving yards average is 37.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).
  • Renfrow, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Chiefs are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Renfrow put together a 102-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • During his last three games, Renfrow has hauled in 266 yards (on 21 grabs).

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

DeSean Jackson

21

-

13

375

2

0

-

