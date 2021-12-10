Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards (214.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
- The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff accounts for 53.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 399 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Denver
- Goff's 201 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos are 14.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Broncos.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Goff completed 61.0% of his passes for 296 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
84
19.8%
61
583
4
9
20.9%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
64
15.1%
49
438
1
7
16.3%
D'Andre Swift
70
16.5%
56
429
2
6
14.0%
