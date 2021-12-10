Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) take the field against the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards (214.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
  • The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff accounts for 53.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 399 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Goff's 201 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos are 14.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Broncos.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Goff completed 61.0% of his passes for 296 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

