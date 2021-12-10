Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) take the field against the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards (214.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff accounts for 53.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 399 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

Goff's 201 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos are 14.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Broncos.

The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Goff completed 61.0% of his passes for 296 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive