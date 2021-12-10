Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Allen has racked up 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) while connecting on 289 of 440 passes (65.7% completion percentage), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The Buccaneers are allowing 265.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 50.0% of his passes for 145 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Allen tacked on 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.
- Allen has passed for 614 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (59-of-93), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (204.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He has added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
