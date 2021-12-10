Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Allen has racked up 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) while connecting on 289 of 440 passes (65.7% completion percentage), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are allowing 265.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 50.0% of his passes for 145 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Allen tacked on 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.

Allen has passed for 614 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (59-of-93), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (204.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He has added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7%

