December 10, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Allen has racked up 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) while connecting on 289 of 440 passes (65.7% completion percentage), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers are allowing 265.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 50.0% of his passes for 145 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Allen tacked on 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.
  • Allen has passed for 614 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (59-of-93), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (204.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He has added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

