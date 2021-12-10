Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes square off in Week 14 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has run for a team-leading 472 yards on 124 carries (39.3 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 39 receptions for 236 yards (19.7 per game).
  • He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Jacobs' 70.2 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Chiefs are 9.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games versus the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Allowing 115.2 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Jacobs ran the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught nine passes for 38 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 44 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 87 yards (29.0 per game) .

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

124

44.9%

472

7

23

44.2%

3.8

Kenyan Drake

63

22.8%

254

2

11

21.2%

4.0

Peyton Barber

38

13.8%

146

1

8

15.4%

3.8

Derek Carr

29

10.5%

97

0

5

9.6%

3.3

