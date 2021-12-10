Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes square off in Week 14 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has run for a team-leading 472 yards on 124 carries (39.3 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

He also has 39 receptions for 236 yards (19.7 per game).

He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Jacobs' 70.2 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Chiefs are 9.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games versus the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Allowing 115.2 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Jacobs ran the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He also caught nine passes for 38 yards.

Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 44 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 87 yards (29.0 per game) .

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 124 44.9% 472 7 23 44.2% 3.8 Kenyan Drake 63 22.8% 254 2 11 21.2% 4.0 Peyton Barber 38 13.8% 146 1 8 15.4% 3.8 Derek Carr 29 10.5% 97 0 5 9.6% 3.3

