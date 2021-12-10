Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has run for a team-leading 472 yards on 124 carries (39.3 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- He also has 39 receptions for 236 yards (19.7 per game).
- He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Jacobs' 70.2 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Chiefs are 9.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games versus the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Allowing 115.2 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Jacobs ran the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He also caught nine passes for 38 yards.
- Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 44 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 87 yards (29.0 per game) .
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
124
44.9%
472
7
23
44.2%
3.8
Kenyan Drake
63
22.8%
254
2
11
21.2%
4.0
Peyton Barber
38
13.8%
146
1
8
15.4%
3.8
Derek Carr
29
10.5%
97
0
5
9.6%
3.3
