December 10, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will look to extend their five-game winning run when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) in Week 14.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Kansas City is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Chiefs put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders give up (26.0).
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (355.3).
  • In games that Kansas City totals more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-7-0 this year.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs give up.
  • Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.7 yards.
  • This year the Raiders have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In seven home games this season, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 52.6 points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in six away games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

