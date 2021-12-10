The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will look to extend their five-game winning run when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) in Week 14.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 48-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Chiefs have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chiefs put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders give up (26.0).

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.0 points.

The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (355.3).

In games that Kansas City totals more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-7-0 this year.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Raiders collect 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs give up.

Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.7 yards.

This year the Raiders have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.

In seven home games this season, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 52.6 points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, away from home.

This year, in six away games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

