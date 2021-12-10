Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Falcons. He's been targeted 82 times, and has 49 catches and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 18.9% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Pitts put up 13 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Panthers, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Panthers.
- The 198.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 48-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
- In his last three games, Pitts' nine catches (on 18 targets) have led to 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game).
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
Calvin Ridley
52
12.0%
31
281
2
10
18.9%
Powered By Data Skrive