Before Kyle Pitts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Falcons. He's been targeted 82 times, and has 49 catches and one touchdown.

So far this season, 18.9% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Pitts put up 13 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Panthers, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Panthers.

The 198.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 48-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.

In his last three games, Pitts' nine catches (on 18 targets) have led to 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game).

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3% Calvin Ridley 52 12.0% 31 281 2 10 18.9%

