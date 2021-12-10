Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Before Kyle Pitts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Falcons. He's been targeted 82 times, and has 49 catches and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 18.9% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
  • Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Pitts put up 13 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Panthers, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Panthers.
  • The 198.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 48-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
  • In his last three games, Pitts' nine catches (on 18 targets) have led to 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game).

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Calvin Ridley

52

12.0%

31

281

2

10

18.9%

Powered By Data Skrive