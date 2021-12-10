Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jackson has collected 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game) while going 242-for-378 (64.0% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 762 rushing yards (63.5 ypg) on 131 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.

Jackson has attempted 47 of his 378 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 8 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Browns.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 253 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

He tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Jackson has 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 62.3% of his throws and recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 123 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 25 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2%

