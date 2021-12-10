Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jackson has collected 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game) while going 242-for-378 (64.0% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 762 rushing yards (63.5 ypg) on 131 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
- Jackson has attempted 47 of his 378 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
8
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Browns.
- This week Jackson will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 253 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- He tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
- Jackson has 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 62.3% of his throws and recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 123 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 25 carries.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
