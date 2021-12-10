Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jackson has collected 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game) while going 242-for-378 (64.0% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 762 rushing yards (63.5 ypg) on 131 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
  • Jackson has attempted 47 of his 378 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

8

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Browns.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 253 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • He tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
  • Jackson has 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 62.3% of his throws and recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 123 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 25 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

