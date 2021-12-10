Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bet markets available for Leonard Fournette ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off against the Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 58 catches for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 152, or 57.8%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

9

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Fournette has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Bills have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Fournette put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 13 times.
  • Fournette also tacked on 48 yards on seven receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • In his last three games, Fournette has piled up 40 carries for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

152

57.8%

665

7

38

63.3%

4.4

Ronald Jones II

60

22.8%

266

3

11

18.3%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

8

3.0%

58

0

0

0.0%

7.3

Tom Brady

19

7.2%

52

1

7

11.7%

2.7

