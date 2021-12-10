There will be player prop bet markets available for Leonard Fournette ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off against the Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 58 catches for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 152, or 57.8%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 9 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Fournette has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Bills have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Fournette put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 13 times.

Fournette also tacked on 48 yards on seven receptions and scored one receiving TD.

In his last three games, Fournette has piled up 40 carries for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 152 57.8% 665 7 38 63.3% 4.4 Ronald Jones II 60 22.8% 266 3 11 18.3% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 8 3.0% 58 0 0 0.0% 7.3 Tom Brady 19 7.2% 52 1 7 11.7% 2.7

