The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and New York Giants (4-8) will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of 12 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.1 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Chargers score 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).

Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Chargers average only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1), than the Giants allow per outing (365.3).

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 365.3 yards.

The Chargers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-6-0 this season.

The Giants have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Giants average 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Giants rack up 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers allow (350.7).

In games that New York picks up over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

In three of six home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

In away games, New York is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall.

New York has hit the over in three of six road games this year.

Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

