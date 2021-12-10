There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Andrews before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' stat line reveals 64 catches for 811 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 67.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 98 times.

So far this season, 23.1% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

Andrews (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his seven matchups against the Browns, Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards average is 0.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

In seven matchups versus the Browns, Andrews has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).

This week Andrews will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Andrews was targeted nine times, picking up 50 yards on four receptions.

During his last three games, Andrews' 16 grabs have yielded 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 29 times.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2% Rashod Bateman 39 9.2% 25 301 0 2 4.1%

