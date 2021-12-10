Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' stat line reveals 64 catches for 811 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 67.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 98 times.
- So far this season, 23.1% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
- Andrews (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his seven matchups against the Browns, Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards average is 0.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- In seven matchups versus the Browns, Andrews has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Andrews was targeted nine times, picking up 50 yards on four receptions.
- During his last three games, Andrews' 16 grabs have yielded 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 29 times.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
Rashod Bateman
39
9.2%
25
301
0
2
4.1%
