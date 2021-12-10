Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Andrews before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' stat line reveals 64 catches for 811 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 67.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 98 times.
  • So far this season, 23.1% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
  • Andrews (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his seven matchups against the Browns, Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards average is 0.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • In seven matchups versus the Browns, Andrews has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
  • This week Andrews will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Andrews was targeted nine times, picking up 50 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Andrews' 16 grabs have yielded 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 29 times.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Rashod Bateman

39

9.2%

25

301

0

2

4.1%

