December 10, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Marquise Brown's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's team-high 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) have come via 65 receptions (99 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.3% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Brown has averaged 46 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Browns, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Brown was targeted seven times, picking up 55 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has racked up 35.3 yards per game, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Rashod Bateman

39

9.2%

25

301

0

2

4.1%

