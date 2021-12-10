Before placing any wagers on Marquise Brown's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-high 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) have come via 65 receptions (99 targets), and he has six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.3% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Brown has averaged 46 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Browns, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Brown was targeted seven times, picking up 55 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Brown has racked up 35.3 yards per game, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2% Rashod Bateman 39 9.2% 25 301 0 2 4.1%

