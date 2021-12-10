Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-high 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) have come via 65 receptions (99 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.3% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Brown has averaged 46 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Browns, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Brown was targeted seven times, picking up 55 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Brown has racked up 35.3 yards per game, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
Rashod Bateman
39
9.2%
25
301
0
2
4.1%
