Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Matt Ryan's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards (242.8 per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes (286-of-420), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 45 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
  • Ryan has attempted 53 of his 420 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ryan averaged 290.7 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Panthers, 59.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS six times over six of those contests against the Panthers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are allowing 198.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Ryan went 30-for-41 (73.2%) for 297 yards.
  • Ryan has 640 passing yards (213.3 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 69.4% of his throws and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive