Before placing any wagers on Matt Ryan's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards (242.8 per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes (286-of-420), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 45 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.

Ryan has attempted 53 of his 420 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ryan averaged 290.7 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Panthers, 59.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS six times over six of those contests against the Panthers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are allowing 198.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Ryan went 30-for-41 (73.2%) for 297 yards.

Ryan has 640 passing yards (213.3 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 69.4% of his throws and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3%

