Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards (242.8 per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes (286-of-420), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 45 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
- Ryan has attempted 53 of his 420 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ryan averaged 290.7 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Panthers, 59.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS six times over six of those contests against the Panthers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are allowing 198.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Ryan went 30-for-41 (73.2%) for 297 yards.
- Ryan has 640 passing yards (213.3 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 69.4% of his throws and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
