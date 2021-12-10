There will be player prop bets available for Mike Evans before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off against the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 93 targets have resulted in 57 grabs for 794 yards (66.2 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.

Evans has been the target of 93 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 18.0% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Evans' 88 receiving yards total is 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Evans was targeted 10 times, picking up 99 yards on seven receptions.

Evans has racked up 188 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three outings.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

