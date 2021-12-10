Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Mike Evans before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off against the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' 93 targets have resulted in 57 grabs for 794 yards (66.2 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.
  • Evans has been the target of 93 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 18.0% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his one matchup against the Bills, Evans' 88 receiving yards total is 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
  • Evans caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Evans was targeted 10 times, picking up 99 yards on seven receptions.
  • Evans has racked up 188 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three outings.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

Antonio Brown

42

8.1%

29

418

4

3

3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive