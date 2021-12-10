Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 93 targets have resulted in 57 grabs for 794 yards (66.2 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.
- Evans has been the target of 93 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 18.0% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his one matchup against the Bills, Evans' 88 receiving yards total is 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
- Evans caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Evans was targeted 10 times, picking up 99 yards on seven receptions.
- Evans has racked up 188 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three outings.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
Antonio Brown
42
8.1%
29
418
4
3
3.1%
