The Minnesota Vikings (5-7) will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 1.5 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 49.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Vikings have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Vikings average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per matchup the Steelers allow.

When Minnesota scores more than 23.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Vikings average 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per outing (364.1).

When Minnesota churns out more than 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Steelers have forced (11).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Steelers rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings give up (25.4).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.4 points.

The Steelers rack up 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow (382.0).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 382.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, one fewer times than the Vikings have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Minnesota has hit the over once in five home games this season.

Vikings home games this season average 50.4 total points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in five away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.

Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

