December 10, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Minnesota Vikings (5-7) will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 1.5 points above Thursday's over/under.
  • The 49.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Minnesota is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Vikings have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Vikings average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per matchup the Steelers allow.
  • When Minnesota scores more than 23.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
  • The Vikings average 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per outing (364.1).
  • When Minnesota churns out more than 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Steelers have forced (11).
  • Pittsburgh has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Steelers rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings give up (25.4).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.4 points.
  • The Steelers rack up 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow (382.0).
  • In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 382.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, one fewer times than the Vikings have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Minnesota has hit the over once in five home games this season.
  • Vikings home games this season average 50.4 total points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in five away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

