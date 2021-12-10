The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will attempt to stop their five-game losing run in a Week 14 clash with the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of New York's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 2.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Saints average 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (30.6).

When New Orleans scores more than 30.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Saints rack up 317.3 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Jets give up per contest.

In games that New Orleans picks up over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 3-9-0 this year.

This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Jets put up 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Saints give up (23.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints give up per matchup (346.5).

In games that New York totals over 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.

In four of six home games this season, New York has hit the over.

Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

In away games, New Orleans is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

New Orleans has gone over the total in three of six road games this year.

Saints away games this season average 43.3 total points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

