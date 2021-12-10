Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will attempt to stop their five-game losing run in a Week 14 clash with the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of New York's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 2.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.6 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Saints average 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (30.6).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 30.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 317.3 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Jets give up per contest.
  • In games that New Orleans picks up over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
  • Against the spread, New York is 3-9-0 this year.
  • This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • New York has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets put up 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Saints give up (23.0).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints give up per matchup (346.5).
  • In games that New York totals over 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.
  • In four of six home games this season, New York has hit the over.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • In away games, New Orleans is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • New Orleans has gone over the total in three of six road games this year.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.3 total points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

