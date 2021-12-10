Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (6-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has taken 150 carries for a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 12 catches for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 150 of his team's 346 carries this season (43.4%).
  • The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Chubb's 56.3 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 13.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of seven games against the Ravens Chubb run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, allowing 84.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 12, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.
  • Chubb tacked on two catches for 23 yards.
  • Chubb has run for 146 yards on 30 carries (48.7 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • He also has four catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

150

43.4%

867

6

27

39.1%

5.8

Kareem Hunt

76

22.0%

381

5

15

21.7%

5.0

D'Ernest Johnson

61

17.6%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

27

7.8%

93

1

3

4.3%

3.4

