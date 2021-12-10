Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has taken 150 carries for a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 12 catches for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 150 of his team's 346 carries this season (43.4%).
- The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Chubb's 56.3 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 13.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of seven games against the Ravens Chubb run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, allowing 84.3 yards per game.
- This year the Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 12, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.
- Chubb tacked on two catches for 23 yards.
- Chubb has run for 146 yards on 30 carries (48.7 yards per game) during his last three games.
- He also has four catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
150
43.4%
867
6
27
39.1%
5.8
Kareem Hunt
76
22.0%
381
5
15
21.7%
5.0
D'Ernest Johnson
61
17.6%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
27
7.8%
93
1
3
4.3%
3.4
