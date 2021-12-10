There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (6-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has taken 150 carries for a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 12 catches for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 150 of his team's 346 carries this season (43.4%).

The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Chubb's 56.3 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 13.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of seven games against the Ravens Chubb run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, allowing 84.3 yards per game.

This year the Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 12, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.

Chubb tacked on two catches for 23 yards.

Chubb has run for 146 yards on 30 carries (48.7 yards per game) during his last three games.

He also has four catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 150 43.4% 867 6 27 39.1% 5.8 Kareem Hunt 76 22.0% 381 5 15 21.7% 5.0 D'Ernest Johnson 61 17.6% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 27 7.8% 93 1 3 4.3% 3.4

