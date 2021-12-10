Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has 3,384 passing yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 64.6% of his throws and collecting 25 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 250 rushing yards on 48 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes has attempted 64 of his 478 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Mahomes averages 364.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 79.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes threw multiple TDs in all of those games against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.3 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Mahomes went 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) for 184 yards and one interception.

Mahomes tacked on 12 yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Mahomes has put up 850 passing yards (283.3 ypg) on 73-of-116 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 23 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4%

