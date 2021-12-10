Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has 3,384 passing yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 64.6% of his throws and collecting 25 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 250 rushing yards on 48 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes has attempted 64 of his 478 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Mahomes averages 364.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 79.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes threw multiple TDs in all of those games against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Mahomes went 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) for 184 yards and one interception.
  • Mahomes tacked on 12 yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Mahomes has put up 850 passing yards (283.3 ypg) on 73-of-116 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 23 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

