Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Rob Gronkowski ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) face off in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has 33 catches on 47 targets for 436 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.1% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Gronkowski is averaging 62.8 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Bills, 14.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

In six matchups versus the Bills, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Gronkowski was targeted eight times and picked up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Gronkowski has hauled in 17 passes (25 targets) for 252 yards (84.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

