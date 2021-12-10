Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has 33 catches on 47 targets for 436 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.1% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
- Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Gronkowski is averaging 62.8 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Bills, 14.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- In six matchups versus the Bills, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Gronkowski was targeted eight times and picked up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Gronkowski has hauled in 17 passes (25 targets) for 252 yards (84.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Antonio Brown
42
8.1%
29
418
4
3
3.1%
