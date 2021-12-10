Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Rob Gronkowski ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) face off in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has 33 catches on 47 targets for 436 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.1% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Gronkowski is averaging 62.8 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Bills, 14.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • In six matchups versus the Bills, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills are allowing 174.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Gronkowski was targeted eight times and picked up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Gronkowski has hauled in 17 passes (25 targets) for 252 yards (84.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Antonio Brown

42

8.1%

29

418

4

3

3.1%

