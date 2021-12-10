Publish date:
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has 400 receiving yards on 38 receptions (53 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.2% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
- Gage has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Gage has averaged 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers, 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gage, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Gage will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Gage was targeted 12 times and racked up 130 yards on 11 receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Gage has amassed 241 yards (on 22 grabs) and one touchdown.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
12.0%
31
281
2
10
18.9%
Powered By Data Skrive