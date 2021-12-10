Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Before placing any wagers on Russell Gage's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has 400 receiving yards on 38 receptions (53 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
  • Gage has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Gage has averaged 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers, 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gage, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Gage will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Gage was targeted 12 times and racked up 130 yards on 11 receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Gage has amassed 241 yards (on 22 grabs) and one touchdown.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

12.0%

31

281

2

10

18.9%

