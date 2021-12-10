Before placing any wagers on Russell Gage's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has 400 receiving yards on 38 receptions (53 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.

Gage has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gage has averaged 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers, 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gage, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Gage will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Gage was targeted 12 times and racked up 130 yards on 11 receptions.

Over his last three outings, Gage has amassed 241 yards (on 22 grabs) and one touchdown.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3% Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 12.0% 31 281 2 10 18.9%

